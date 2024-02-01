Now Is A Good Time To Buy Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO)

During the recent session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.14% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the MLCO share is $14.45, that puts it down -79.28 from that peak though still a striking 15.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.80. The company’s market capitalization is $3.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.43 million shares over the past three months.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) registered a 3.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.14% in intraday trading to $8.06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.35%, and it has moved by -12.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.03%. The short interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 6.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) shares have gone down -37.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.05% against 22.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 107.00% this quarter and then jump 133.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 183.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.13 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.16 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $337.09 million and $891.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 235.70% and then jump by 30.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 99.32% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.27%, with the float percentage being 40.27%. ARGA Investment Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27.82 million shares (or 5.12% of all shares), a total value of $339.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.3 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 3.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $199.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 19.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $241.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.94 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $135.34 million.