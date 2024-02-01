Now Is A Good Time To Buy Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX)

During the last session, Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s traded shares were 18.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.91% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the JAGX share is $5.04, that puts it down -4940.0 from that peak though still a striking 10.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $5.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.66 million shares over the past three months.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) registered a -5.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.91% in intraday trading to $0.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.78%, and it has moved by -31.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.77%. The short interest in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) is 2.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.44 day(s) to cover.

Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jaguar Health Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) shares have gone down -83.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.89% against 11.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 80.25%.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders