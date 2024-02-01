Now Is A Good Time To Buy First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR)

During the recent session, First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $148.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.64% or $2.4. The 52-week high for the FSLR share is $232.00, that puts it down -56.02 from that peak though still a striking 13.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $129.21. The company’s market capitalization is $15.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.26 million shares over the past three months.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

First Solar Inc (FSLR) registered a 1.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.64% in intraday trading to $148.70, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.35%, and it has moved by -13.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.27%. The short interest in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) is 4.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.81 day(s) to cover.

First Solar Inc (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Solar Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Solar Inc (FSLR) shares have gone down -23.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,982.93% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 4,614.30% this quarter and then jump 540.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $951.61 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1 billion and $548.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.20% and then jump by 73.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.58%. While earnings are projected to return 1950.76% in 2024.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

First Solar Inc insiders own 5.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.72%, with the float percentage being 98.28%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,159 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.21 million shares (or 12.37% of all shares), a total value of $2.51 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.76 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.24 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Solar Inc (FSLR) shares are JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund owns about 4.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $778.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.16 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $600.61 million.