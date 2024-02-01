Now Is A Good Time To Buy Enviva Inc (NYSE: EVA)

During the last session, Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA)’s traded shares were 3.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.28% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the EVA share is $48.68, that puts it down -10963.64 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $32.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.17 million shares over the past three months.

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) trade information

Enviva Inc (EVA) registered a -11.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.28% in intraday trading to $0.44, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.40%, and it has moved by -56.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.02%. The short interest in Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) is 6.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.64 day(s) to cover.

Enviva Inc (EVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enviva Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enviva Inc (EVA) shares have gone down -96.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -282.54% against -13.80.

While earnings are projected to return -89.31% in 2024, the next five years will return 34.50% per annum.

EVA Dividends

Enviva Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA)’s Major holders

Enviva Inc insiders own 4.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.03%, with the float percentage being 83.78%. Riverstone Holdings Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.42 million shares (or 43.56% of all shares), a total value of $351.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.6 million shares, is of Inclusive Capital Partners, LP’s that is approximately 10.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $82.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enviva Inc (EVA) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.95 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $10.3 million.