Now Is A Good Time To Buy Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENSC)

During the last session, Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s traded shares were 18.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.50% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the ENSC share is $9.84, that puts it down -507.41 from that peak though still a striking 53.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $5.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) registered a 12.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.50% in intraday trading to $1.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.80%, and it has moved by 52.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.99%. The short interest in Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.08 day(s) to cover.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ensysce Biosciences Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) shares have gone down -21.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 96.78% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.20% this quarter and then jump 60.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $390k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $250k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.43 million and $950k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -72.80% and then drop by -73.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -242.10%. While earnings are projected to return 58.69% in 2024.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Ensysce Biosciences Inc insiders own 5.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.90%, with the float percentage being 10.50%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 11.25% of all shares), a total value of $0.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36261.0 shares, is of Anson Funds Management LP’s that is approximately 1.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $65269.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 15419.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27754.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 256.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $606.0.