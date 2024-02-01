Now Is A Good Time To Buy Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN)

During the last session, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s traded shares were 2.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. The 52-week high for the CRKN share is $24.90, that puts it down -19053.85 from that peak though still a striking 23.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.57 million shares over the past three months.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) registered a 3.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.15% in intraday trading to $0.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.24%, and it has moved by -11.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.25%. The short interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) is 0.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) shares have gone down -96.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.41% against 29.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -57.43%.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.95%, with the float percentage being 1.96%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20842.0 shares (or 0.69% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8520.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $67018.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 8520.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $67018.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1187.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $10462.0.