Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR)

During the last session, Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s traded shares were 15.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.30% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the CIFR share is $5.60, that puts it down -84.21 from that peak though still a striking 61.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $774.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.71 million shares over the past three months.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) registered a -1.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.30% in intraday trading to $3.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.04%, and it has moved by -26.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 149.18%. The short interest in Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) is 13.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.02 day(s) to cover.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cipher Mining Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) shares have gone down -13.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.50% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4,004.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.5 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.52 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.04 million and $22.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,233.60% and then jump by 94.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 23.40% in 2024.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders