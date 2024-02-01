Now Is A Good Time To Buy ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT)

During the last session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares were 16.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.06% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the CHPT share is $13.65, that puts it down -618.42 from that peak though still a striking 17.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.56. The company’s market capitalization is $794.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.59 million shares over the past three months.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) registered a -2.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.06% in intraday trading to $1.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.40%, and it has moved by -18.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.76%. The short interest in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) is 97.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.44 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ChargePoint Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) shares have gone down -77.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.00% against 18.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -140.39%. While earnings are projected to return -77.47% in 2024.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders