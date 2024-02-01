Now Is A Good Time To Buy CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS)

During the recent session, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.56% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the CCCS share is $13.41, that puts it down -21.36 from that peak though still a striking 24.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.33. The company’s market capitalization is $6.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.38 million shares over the past three months.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) trade information

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) registered a 0.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.56% in intraday trading to $11.05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.74%, and it has moved by -0.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.47%. The short interest in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) is 6.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) shares have gone up 2.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.52% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $222.63 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $222.84 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $204.11 million and $204.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.10% and then jump by 8.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 18.07% in 2024.

CCCS Dividends

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS)’s Major holders

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc insiders own 3.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.90%, with the float percentage being 92.23%. Advent International LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 270 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 355.63 million shares (or 57.29% of all shares), a total value of $3.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.08 million shares, is of Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $595.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 15.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $173.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.04 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $90.16 million.