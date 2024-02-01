Now Is A Good Time To Buy Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU)

During the last session, Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s traded shares were 1.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.99% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the CRBU share is $8.59, that puts it down -40.13 from that peak though still a striking 43.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.44. The company’s market capitalization is $542.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 million shares over the past three months.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) registered a 0.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.99% in intraday trading to $6.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.66%, and it has moved by 6.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.03%. The short interest in Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) is 9.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.97 day(s) to cover.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Caribou Biosciences Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) shares have gone down -16.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.68% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.90% this quarter and then jump 10.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 151.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.61 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.9 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.69 million and $3.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.90% and then drop by -17.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 16.48% in 2024, the next five years will return -10.60% per annum.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

Caribou Biosciences Inc insiders own 12.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.70%, with the float percentage being 95.59%. Pfm Health Sciences, Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 184 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 6.72 million shares (or 7.60% of all shares), a total value of $41.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.08 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $37.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.27 million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $13.93 million.