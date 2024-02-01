Now Is A Good Time To Buy Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTTX)

During the last session, Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s traded shares were 1.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.45. The 52-week high for the BTTX share is $1.61, that puts it down -747.37 from that peak though still a striking 26.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $9.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.73 million shares over the past three months.

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) registered a -1.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.20% in intraday trading to $0.19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.38%, and it has moved by -2.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.56%. The short interest in Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) is 1.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.52 day(s) to cover.

Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Better Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) shares have gone down -73.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.11% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.60% this quarter and then jump 56.40% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 52.07% in 2024.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders