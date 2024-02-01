Now Is A Good Time To Buy Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW)

During the last session, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.94% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the BW share is $6.83, that puts it down -417.42 from that peak though still a striking 27.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.96. The company’s market capitalization is $117.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) trade information

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) registered a -2.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.94% in intraday trading to $1.32, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.45%, and it has moved by -9.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.44%. The short interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) is 1.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) shares have gone down -75.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.30% against -13.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -250.00% this quarter and then jump 44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $256.27 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $220.73 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $249.9 million and $213.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.50% and then jump by 3.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 64.96%. While earnings are projected to return -3.49% in 2024, the next five years will return 6.99% per annum.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc insiders own 5.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.55%, with the float percentage being 87.06%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 184 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 27.29 million shares (or 30.53% of all shares), a total value of $36.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.71 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) shares are Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd owns about 2.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.84 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $2.43 million.