Now Is A Good Time To Buy Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR)

During the recent session, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.38% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the AVIR share is $5.19, that puts it down -27.83 from that peak though still a striking 31.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.77. The company’s market capitalization is $338.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 460.66K shares over the past three months.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) registered a -2.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.38% in intraday trading to $4.06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.71%, and it has moved by 26.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.29%. The short interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) is 3.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.42 day(s) to cover.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) shares have gone up 19.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.99% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -88.75%. While earnings are projected to return -5.58% in 2024.

AVIR Dividends

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 9.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.24%, with the float percentage being 76.12%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.5 million shares (or 10.19% of all shares), a total value of $31.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.71 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $28.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.99 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $6.69 million.