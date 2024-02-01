Now Is A Good Time To Buy Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA)

During the last session, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. The 52-week high for the ATRA share is $5.64, that puts it down -809.68 from that peak though still a striking 67.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $80.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.23 million shares over the past three months.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) registered a 0.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.58% in intraday trading to $0.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.44%, and it has moved by 21.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.25%. The short interest in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) is 7.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) shares have gone down -71.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.03% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.97%. While earnings are projected to return -9.15% in 2024.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc insiders own 5.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.99%, with the float percentage being 95.35%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.77 million shares (or 9.67% of all shares), a total value of $15.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.28 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors LP’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.46 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $3.96 million.