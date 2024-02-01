Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC)’s Stock Is Up 2.23% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the recent session, Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $251.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.82% or $16.04. The 52-week high for the NSC share is $255.90, that puts it down -1.84 from that peak though still a striking 27.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $183.09. The company’s market capitalization is $56.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) trade information

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) registered a 6.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.82% in intraday trading to $251.28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.65%, and it has moved by 6.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.23%. The short interest in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) is 2.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Norfolk Southern Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) shares have gone up 9.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.47% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.10% this quarter and then jump 2.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.04 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.12 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.11 billion and $2.98 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.20% and then jump by 4.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.32%. While earnings are projected to return 3.25% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.23% per annum.

NSC Dividends

Norfolk Southern Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Norfolk Southern Corp. is 5.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)’s Major holders

Norfolk Southern Corp. insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.88%, with the float percentage being 77.97%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,846 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.5 million shares (or 8.15% of all shares), a total value of $4.19 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.86 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.6 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.61 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.42 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 billion.