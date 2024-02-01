Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Drops -341.61% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW)’s traded shares were 20.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.90% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the MPW share is $13.69, that puts it down -341.61 from that peak though still a striking 5.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.84 million shares over the past three months.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) registered a -1.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.90% in intraday trading to $3.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.49%, and it has moved by -36.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.71%. The short interest in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) is 164.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.93 day(s) to cover.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Medical Properties Trust Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) shares have gone down -68.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.48% against -5.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 120.80% this quarter and then jump 240.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $316.27 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $324.22 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $380.49 million and $354.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -16.90% and then drop by -8.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.91%. While earnings are projected to return -77.71% in 2024, the next five years will return -9.40% per annum.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Medical Properties Trust Inc is 0.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 29.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

Medical Properties Trust Inc insiders own 1.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.21%, with the float percentage being 79.23%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 717 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 86.83 million shares (or 14.51% of all shares), a total value of $804.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 69.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $641.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 25.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $254.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.72 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $102.0 million.