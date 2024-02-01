Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT) Shares Have Been Down About -8.11% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the last session, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT)’s traded shares were 103.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.71% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the LYT share is $1.20, that puts it down -1100.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $18.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 39.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.58 million shares over the past three months.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) registered a 26.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.71% in intraday trading to $0.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.03%, and it has moved by -8.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.21%. The short interest in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) is 23450.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

LYT Dividends

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT)’s Major holders

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd insiders own 78.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.68%, with the float percentage being 3.16%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38674.0 shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $18165.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40712.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $19122.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 40712.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22391.0 market value.