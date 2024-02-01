Is UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.10% or $2.02. The 52-week high for the UGI share is $43.19, that puts it down -78.77 from that peak though still a striking 16.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.19. The company’s market capitalization is $5.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI) trade information

UGI Corp. (UGI) registered a 9.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.10% in intraday trading to $24.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.30%, and it has moved by -3.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.35%. The short interest in UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI) is 3.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

UGI Corp. (UGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UGI Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UGI Corp. (UGI) shares have gone down -9.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 2.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.21 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.85 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -0.88% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.75% per annum.

UGI Dividends

UGI Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for UGI Corp. is 1.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI)’s Major holders

UGI Corp. insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.52%, with the float percentage being 83.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 607 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 30.99 million shares (or 14.80% of all shares), a total value of $835.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 12.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $687.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UGI Corp. (UGI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $176.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.55 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $150.68 million.