Is Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) Hit More of the Losses Given A -197.77% Dip From High?

During the last session, Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE)’s traded shares were 15.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.56% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the SAVE share is $18.73, that puts it down -197.77 from that peak though still a striking 36.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.99. The company’s market capitalization is $686.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 58.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.79 million shares over the past three months.

Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) registered a -1.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.56% in intraday trading to $6.29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.41%, and it has moved by -61.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.45%. The short interest in Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) is 21.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.78 day(s) to cover.

Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spirit Airlines Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) shares have gone down -63.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -90.80% against -0.90.

While earnings are projected to return -88.90% in 2024, the next five years will return -5.82% per annum.

SAVE Dividends

Spirit Airlines Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders