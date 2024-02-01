Is Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Still A Buy After A 8.24% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s traded shares were 17.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.88% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the RIOT share is $20.65, that puts it down -89.45 from that peak though still a striking 52.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.16. The company’s market capitalization is $2.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 30.01 million shares over the past three months.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) registered a -3.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.88% in intraday trading to $10.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.24%, and it has moved by -29.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.50%. The short interest in Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) is 33.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Riot Platforms Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) shares have gone down -40.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -119.15% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.90% this quarter and then jump 30.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.94 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $105.09 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $60.15 million and $73.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.90% and then jump by 43.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.06%. While earnings are projected to return 71.45% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Platforms Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Riot Platforms Inc insiders own 10.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.36%, with the float percentage being 45.22%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 333 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.93 million shares (or 9.03% of all shares), a total value of $211.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.04 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $142.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.29 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $50.75 million.