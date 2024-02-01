Is Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX)’s traded shares were 6.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.86% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the CATX share is $0.75, that puts it up 7.41 from that peak though still a striking 75.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $399.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) registered a 7.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.86% in intraday trading to $0.81, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 65.76%, and it has moved by 101.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 148.89%. The short interest in Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) is 1.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.11 day(s) to cover.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 219.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.48 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.79 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.83 million and $2.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.10% and then jump by 35.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.18%.

CATX Dividends

Perspective Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX)’s Major holders

Perspective Therapeutics Inc insiders own 12.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.19%, with the float percentage being 9.40%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.72 million shares (or 4.53% of all shares), a total value of $8.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.34 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.61 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $1.74 million.