Is Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s traded shares were 24.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.34% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the KTRA share is $7.25, that puts it down -5078.57 from that peak though still a striking 21.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $0.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.01 million shares over the past three months.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) registered a 17.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.34% in intraday trading to $0.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.67%, and it has moved by -14.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.60%. The short interest in Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kintara Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) shares have gone down -96.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.15% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.09%. While earnings are projected to return 88.67% in 2024.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders