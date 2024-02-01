Is Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU)’s traded shares were 2.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.76% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the UUUU share is $9.02, that puts it down -12.89 from that peak though still a striking 39.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.61 million shares over the past three months.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) registered a 5.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.76% in intraday trading to $7.99, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.79%, and it has moved by 15.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.34%. The short interest in Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) is 21.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.54 day(s) to cover.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Fuels Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) shares have gone up 31.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 292.11% against -8.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.50%. While earnings are projected to return 308.33% in 2024.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

Energy Fuels Inc insiders own 1.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.29%, with the float percentage being 54.33%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 257 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.38 million shares (or 5.29% of all shares), a total value of $52.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.17 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $50.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 8.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.96 million, or about 4.40% of the stock, which is worth about $43.45 million.