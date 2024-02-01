Is Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares were 1.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.51% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CYBN share is $0.74, that puts it down -94.74 from that peak though still a striking 44.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $156.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.94 million shares over the past three months.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Cybin Inc (CYBN) registered a 2.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.51% in intraday trading to $0.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.26%, and it has moved by -7.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.30%. The short interest in Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) is 9.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.

Cybin Inc (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cybin Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cybin Inc (CYBN) shares have gone up 19.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.53% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -68.39%. While earnings are projected to return 28.03% in 2024.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders