Is Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) Still A Buy After A 6.38% Weekly Jump?

During the recent session, Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)’s traded shares were 2.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.34% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the GOOS share is $24.73, that puts it down -97.68 from that peak though still a striking 21.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.60 million shares over the past three months.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) registered a 4.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.34% in intraday trading to $12.51, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.38%, and it has moved by 8.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.28%. The short interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) is 14.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.24 day(s) to cover.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canada Goose Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) shares have gone down -26.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.06% against -4.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.70%. While earnings are projected to return -19.15% in 2024, the next five years will return 14.30% per annum.

GOOS Dividends

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

Canada Goose Holdings Inc insiders own 1.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.26%, with the float percentage being 106.93%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 179 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.44 million shares (or 14.64% of all shares), a total value of $132.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.09 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $108.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port and Trust for Advised Port-Patient Opportunity Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port owns about 4.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.6 million, or about 5.12% of the stock, which is worth about $38.12 million.