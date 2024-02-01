Is Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -13.61% YTD?

During the recent session, Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $66.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.21% or -$3.66. The 52-week high for the TECH share is $89.91, that puts it down -34.88 from that peak though still a striking 22.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.79. The company’s market capitalization is $10.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) trade information

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) registered a -5.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.21% in intraday trading to $66.66, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.28%, and it has moved by -13.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.32%. The short interest in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) is 4.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.74 day(s) to cover.

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bio-Techne Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) shares have gone down -18.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.54% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.30%. While earnings are projected to return -7.22% in 2024, the next five years will return 9.50% per annum.

TECH Dividends

Bio-Techne Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bio-Techne Corp is 0.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)’s Major holders

Bio-Techne Corp insiders own 0.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.35%, with the float percentage being 100.31%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 787 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.36 million shares (or 11.60% of all shares), a total value of $1.5 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.92 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.38 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $400.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.06 million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $331.79 million.