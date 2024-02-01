Is Banc of California Inc’s (NYSE: BANC) -10.26% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.33% or -$1.01. The 52-week high for the BANC share is $18.26, that puts it down -42.99 from that peak though still a striking 23.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.72. The company’s market capitalization is $2.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.71 million shares over the past three months.

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) trade information

Banc of California Inc (BANC) registered a -7.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.33% in intraday trading to $12.77, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.26%, and it has moved by -3.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.69%. The short interest in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) is 8.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.27 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Banc of California Inc (BANC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Banc of California Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Banc of California Inc (BANC) shares have gone down -8.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 194.64% against -7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.30% this quarter and then jump 6.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $266.44 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $271.31 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $78.64 million and $71.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 238.80% and then jump by 279.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 105.85% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

BANC Dividends

Banc of California Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Banc of California Inc is 0.41, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)’s Major holders

Banc of California Inc insiders own 0.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.86%, with the float percentage being 54.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.21 million shares (or 14.41% of all shares), a total value of $95.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.74 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $43.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banc of California Inc (BANC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.55 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $17.95 million.