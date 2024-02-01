Is Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX: MIMO) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO)’s traded shares were 1.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. The 52-week high for the MIMO share is $1.51, that puts it down -556.52 from that peak though still a striking 69.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.07. The company’s market capitalization is $16.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 65.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.12 million shares over the past three months.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) registered a -3.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.75% in intraday trading to $0.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.23%, and it has moved by 151.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.88%. The short interest in Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) shares have gone up 36.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.91% against 35.80.

MIMO Dividends

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO)’s Major holders

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc insiders own 23.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.72%, with the float percentage being 55.51%. Oak Management Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 28.64 million shares (or 38.40% of all shares), a total value of $4.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.78 million shares, is of Softbank Group Corporation’s that is approximately 17.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $65526.0.