Investing In Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE:QD)’s traded shares were 2.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.55% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the QD share is $2.54, that puts it down -15.98 from that peak though still a striking 51.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $370.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 729.18K shares over the past three months.

Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE:QD) trade information

Qudian Inc ADR (QD) registered a 6.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.55% in intraday trading to $2.19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.60%, and it has moved by 10.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.02%. The short interest in Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE:QD) is 6.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.19 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Qudian Inc ADR insiders own 9.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.48%, with the float percentage being 13.81%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.38 million shares (or 4.57% of all shares), a total value of $14.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.02 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qudian Inc ADR (QD) shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Acadian Emerging Markets Port. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value owns about 0.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $0.61 million.