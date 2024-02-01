How Will ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Look After It Drops -34.27% From Its Highs?

During the last session, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.78% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the ATAI share is $2.39, that puts it down -34.27 from that peak though still a striking 42.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $295.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) registered a -3.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.78% in intraday trading to $1.78, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.30%, and it has moved by 26.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.30%. The short interest in ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is 4.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.44 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ATAI Life Sciences N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares have gone down -13.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.39% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 93.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $160k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38k and $40k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 67.81% in 2024.

ATAI Dividends

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. insiders own 9.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.85%, with the float percentage being 30.82%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.46 million shares (or 1.48% of all shares), a total value of $4.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.11 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $1.01 million.