How Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -9.09% YTD?

During the recent session, Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s traded shares were 2.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.68% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the PBI share is $4.77, that puts it down -19.25 from that peak though still a striking 30.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.80. The company’s market capitalization is $705.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE:PBI) trade information

Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI) registered a -2.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.68% in intraday trading to $4.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.26%, and it has moved by -8.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.19%. The short interest in Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is 10.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.04 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pitney Bowes, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI) shares have gone up 5.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -93.33% against -10.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.58%. While earnings are projected to return 200.00% in 2024, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

PBI Dividends

Pitney Bowes, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pitney Bowes, Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s Major holders