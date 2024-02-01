Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI)’s traded shares were 2.18 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -24.87% or -$1.45. The 52-week high for the HSAI share is $30.35, that puts it down -592.92 from that peak though still a striking -32.19% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.79. The company’s market capitalization is $418.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 599.91K shares over the past three months.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) trade information

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) registered a -24.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -24.87% in intraday trading to $4.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.41%, and it has moved by -46.46% in 30 days. The short interest in Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) is 0.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.88 day(s) to cover.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hesai Group ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) shares have gone down -62.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -92.00% against 18.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $82.27 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 52.55% in 2024.

HSAI Dividends

Hesai Group ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI)’s Major holders