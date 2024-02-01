Given A -10.76% Drop From High, Can Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $203.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.84% or -$3.82. The 52-week high for the VEEV share is $225.49, that puts it down -10.76 from that peak though still a striking 21.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $160.21. The company’s market capitalization is $32.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) trade information

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) registered a -1.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.84% in intraday trading to $203.59, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.21%, and it has moved by 7.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.37%. The short interest in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) is 2.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.00% this quarter and then jump 39.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $621.12 million as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $645.67 million by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.00%. While earnings are projected to return 11.18% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.95% per annum.

VEEV Dividends

Veeva Systems Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)’s Major holders

Veeva Systems Inc insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.97%, with the float percentage being 86.57%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,173 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.92 million shares (or 9.52% of all shares), a total value of $2.75 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.57 million shares, is of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 7.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.09 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $897.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.38 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $667.68 million.