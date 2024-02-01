Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) Is Up 80.12% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 20.92% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s traded shares were 1.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.66% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the FUSN share is $11.61, that puts it up 0.09 from that peak though still a striking 80.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.31. The company’s market capitalization is $841.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 837.77K shares over the past three months.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) registered a 3.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.66% in intraday trading to $11.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.85%, and it has moved by 20.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 273.63%. The short interest in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) is 3.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) shares have gone up 255.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.00% against 11.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -118.51%. While earnings are projected to return 28.36% in 2024.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders