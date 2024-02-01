Following Its 52-Week Low, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX)’S Share Price Rose 51.75% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -4.56%

During the last session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s traded shares were 4.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.37% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the RXRX share is $16.75, that puts it down -78.0 from that peak though still a striking 51.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.54. The company’s market capitalization is $2.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.52 million shares over the past three months.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) registered a -4.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.37% in intraday trading to $9.41, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.17%, and it has moved by -4.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.75%. The short interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 38.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.81 day(s) to cover.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) shares have gone down -31.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.53% against 11.90.

While earnings are projected to return -21.23% in 2024, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 6.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.24%, with the float percentage being 103.50%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 269 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.1 million shares (or 12.30% of all shares), a total value of $187.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.62 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $86.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 6.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.97 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $34.85 million.