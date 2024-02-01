FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) Stock Dropped -7.86% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $59.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.30% or $3.54. The 52-week high for the FMC share is $133.35, that puts it down -123.22 from that peak though still a striking 17.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $49.49. The company’s market capitalization is $7.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) trade information

FMC Corp. (FMC) registered a 6.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.30% in intraday trading to $59.74, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.95%, and it has moved by -7.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.13%. The short interest in FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) is 5.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.56 day(s) to cover.

FMC Corp. (FMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FMC Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FMC Corp. (FMC) shares have gone down -35.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -48.45% against -4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -54.40% this quarter and then drop -43.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -21.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.25 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.17 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.62 billion and $1.34 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -23.20% and then drop by -13.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -48.82% in 2024, the next five years will return 4.49% per annum.

FMC Dividends

FMC Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for FMC Corp. is 2.31, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.87 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)’s Major holders