EZCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) Is Increase 3.84%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, EZCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.00% or $0.86. The 52-week high for the EZPW share is $9.73, that puts it down -2.85 from that peak though still a striking 18.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.70. The company’s market capitalization is $517.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 364.36K shares over the past three months.

EZCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) trade information

EZCorp, Inc. (EZPW) registered a 10.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.00% in intraday trading to $9.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.36%, and it has moved by 8.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.84%. The short interest in EZCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) is 4.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.39 day(s) to cover.

EZCorp, Inc. (EZPW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EZCorp, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EZCorp, Inc. (EZPW) shares have gone up 7.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.09% against -6.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $285.47 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $283.37 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.85%. While earnings are projected to return 4.89% in 2024, the next five years will return 35.00% per annum.

EZPW Dividends

EZCorp, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EZCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s Major holders

EZCorp, Inc. insiders own 3.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 114.46%, with the float percentage being 118.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.65 million shares (or 14.69% of all shares), a total value of $64.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.34 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 8.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $36.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EZCorp, Inc. (EZPW) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $13.61 million.