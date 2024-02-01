Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Surged -28.43% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s traded shares were 6.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.94% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the ESPR share is $6.74, that puts it down -214.95 from that peak though still a striking 67.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $364.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.84 million shares over the past three months.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) registered a 5.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.94% in intraday trading to $2.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.42%, and it has moved by -28.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.08%. The short interest in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is 20.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.53 day(s) to cover.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares have gone up 26.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.48% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.20% this quarter and then jump 91.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.63 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.9 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.82 million and $24.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 52.10% and then jump by 240.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.80%. While earnings are projected to return 42.62% in 2024, the next five years will return 16.90% per annum.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.65%, with the float percentage being 47.79%. Wasatch Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.14 million shares (or 12.28% of all shares), a total value of $18.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.19 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 4.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.6 million, or about 3.36% of the stock, which is worth about $5.0 million.