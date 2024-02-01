Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Is Worth Evaluating At $93.56

During the recent session, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $93.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.99% or $1.83. The 52-week high for the EMR share is $100.62, that puts it down -7.55 from that peak though still a striking 17.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $76.94. The company’s market capitalization is $53.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.93 million shares over the past three months.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) registered a 1.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.99% in intraday trading to $93.56, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.78%, and it has moved by -2.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.70%. The short interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is 5.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.47 day(s) to cover.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Emerson Electric Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) shares have gone down -1.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.14% against 17.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 14.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.92 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.27 billion by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 18.56% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.70% per annum.

EMR Dividends

Emerson Electric Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Emerson Electric Co. is 2.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s Major holders

Emerson Electric Co. insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.28%, with the float percentage being 76.55%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,278 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 52.09 million shares (or 9.14% of all shares), a total value of $4.87 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.45 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.66 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.73 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $1.28 billion.