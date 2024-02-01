Does Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ:KPRX) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s traded shares were 21.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.78% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the KPRX share is $8.52, that puts it down -1210.77 from that peak though still a striking 29.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $4.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 177.56K shares over the past three months.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (KPRX) registered a 16.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.78% in intraday trading to $0.65, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.20%, and it has moved by 14.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.73%. The short interest in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.81 day(s) to cover.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (KPRX) shares have gone up 14.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.66% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.10% this quarter and then jump 72.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.38%. While earnings are projected to return 88.50% in 2024.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s Major holders