Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) After A -0.89% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s traded shares were 6.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.71% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the GOTU share is $5.49, that puts it down -64.86 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.22. The company’s market capitalization is $506.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.27 million shares over the past three months.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) registered a 5.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.71% in intraday trading to $3.33, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.89%, and it has moved by -8.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.72%. The short interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) is 13.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.42 day(s) to cover.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.20% this quarter and then jump 108.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $101.79 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $124.48 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -274.73% in 2024, the next five years will return 16.03% per annum.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders