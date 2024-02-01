Could Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK)’s traded shares were 4.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.99% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the OPK share is $2.24, that puts it down -119.61 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $788.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.69 million shares over the past three months.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Opko Health Inc (OPK) registered a 0.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.99% in intraday trading to $1.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.10%, and it has moved by -32.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.07%. The short interest in Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) is 98.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.79 day(s) to cover.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Opko Health Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Opko Health Inc (OPK) shares have gone down -43.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.56% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.20% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $177.53 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $193.17 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $185.4 million and $237.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.20% and then drop by -18.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.51%. While earnings are projected to return 43.48% in 2024, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

OPK Dividends

Opko Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

