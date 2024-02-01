Could Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s traded shares were 2.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.57% or $3.0. The 52-week high for the ALGM share is $53.05, that puts it down -83.31 from that peak though still a striking 14.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.66. The company’s market capitalization is $5.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) registered a 11.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.57% in intraday trading to $28.94, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.01%, and it has moved by -1.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.18%. The short interest in Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) is 5.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.95 day(s) to cover.

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allegro Microsystems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) shares have gone down -33.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.25% against -11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.10% this quarter and then drop -24.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $254.95 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $254.75 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.27%. While earnings are projected to return 3.34% in 2024, the next five years will return 26.10% per annum.

ALGM Dividends

Allegro Microsystems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

Allegro Microsystems Inc. insiders own 52.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.46%, with the float percentage being 104.20%. OEP Capital Advisors, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 416 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.65 million shares (or 9.17% of all shares), a total value of $796.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.11 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $366.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio owns about 3.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.26 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $116.45 million.