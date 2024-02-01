Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) Drops -50.85% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s traded shares were 4.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.29% or $1.33. The 52-week high for the CRBP share is $39.96, that puts it down -50.85 from that peak though still a striking 92.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $117.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 651.05K shares over the past three months.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) registered a 5.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.29% in intraday trading to $26.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 251.79%, and it has moved by 338.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 489.06%. The short interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) is 28050.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) shares have gone up 265.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.91% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.20% this quarter and then jump 55.90% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.24%. While earnings are projected to return -8.37% in 2024.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

