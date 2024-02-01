Conmed Corp. (NYSE: CNMD): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Conmed Corp. (NYSE:CNMD)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $84.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.58% or -$11.07. The 52-week high for the CNMD share is $138.47, that puts it down -63.81 from that peak though still a striking -4.12% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $88.01. The company’s market capitalization is $2.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 406.92K shares over the past three months.

Conmed Corp. (NYSE:CNMD) trade information

Conmed Corp. (CNMD) registered a -11.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.58% in intraday trading to $84.53, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.87%, and it has moved by -23.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.73%. The short interest in Conmed Corp. (NYSE:CNMD) is 4.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.72 day(s) to cover.

Conmed Corp. (CNMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Conmed Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Conmed Corp. (CNMD) shares have gone down -26.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.12% against -2.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.40% this quarter and then jump 30.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $313.01 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $347.41 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.64%. While earnings are projected to return 26.01% in 2024, the next five years will return 26.20% per annum.

CNMD Dividends

Conmed Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Conmed Corp. is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

