Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL)’s -10.95% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.13% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the CMTL share is $16.87, that puts it down -160.74 from that peak though still a striking 2.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.31. The company’s market capitalization is $184.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 344.20K shares over the past three months.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) trade information

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) registered a 2.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.13% in intraday trading to $6.47, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.95%, and it has moved by -20.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.24%. The short interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) is 0.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.1 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) shares have gone down -35.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.00% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 144.40% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $152.85 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $157.13 million by the end of Apr 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 88.98% in 2024, the next five years will return 17.00% per annum.

CMTL Dividends

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s Major holders