Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: CRGE)’s Stock Is Down -89.09% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the last session, Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s traded shares were 7.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.76% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CRGE share is $1.60, that puts it down -1042.86 from that peak though still a striking 42.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $29.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.04 million shares over the past three months.

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) registered a -5.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.76% in intraday trading to $0.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.59%, and it has moved by 20.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.09%. The short interest in Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) is 5.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -133.34%. While earnings are projected to return 48.57% in 2024.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Charge Enterprises Inc insiders own 44.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.82%, with the float percentage being 41.21%. Arena Investors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.6 million shares (or 6.11% of all shares), a total value of $11.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.07 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.55 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $2.5 million.