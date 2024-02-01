CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF): Is It Possible To Be Down -4.08% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $76.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.99% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the CF share is $91.23, that puts it down -19.65 from that peak though still a striking 21.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.08. The company’s market capitalization is $14.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.08 million shares over the past three months.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) trade information

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) registered a 0.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.99% in intraday trading to $76.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.90%, and it has moved by -6.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.97%. The short interest in CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) is 3.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.7 day(s) to cover.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CF Industries Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) shares have gone down -5.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -54.14% against -60.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.67%. While earnings are projected to return -50.20% in 2024.

CF Dividends

CF Industries Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CF Industries Holdings Inc is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF)’s Major holders

CF Industries Holdings Inc insiders own 0.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.78%, with the float percentage being 96.21%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,055 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.3 million shares (or 13.11% of all shares), a total value of $1.76 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.47 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $423.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.64 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $322.18 million.