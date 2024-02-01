Can Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -18.66% YTD?

During the last session, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares were 5.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.45% or -$1.08. The 52-week high for the CVNA share is $62.59, that puts it down -45.36 from that peak though still a striking 85.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.45. The company’s market capitalization is $4.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.65 million shares over the past three months.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Carvana Co. (CVNA) registered a -2.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.45% in intraday trading to $43.06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.45%, and it has moved by -18.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 330.60%. The short interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 33.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.42 day(s) to cover.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carvana Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares have gone down -12.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 108.20% against 23.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -64.42%. While earnings are projected to return 106.60% in 2024.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Carvana Co. insiders own 9.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.55%, with the float percentage being 110.67%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 351 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.97 million shares (or 12.18% of all shares), a total value of $336.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.0 million shares, is of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 9.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $259.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 3.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.01 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $77.98 million.