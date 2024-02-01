Can Aegon Ltd. (NYSE: AEG) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 0.26% YTD?

During the recent session, Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. The 52-week high for the AEG share is $6.12, that puts it down -5.88 from that peak though still a striking 30.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.02. The company’s market capitalization is $9.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.52 million shares over the past three months.

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.09% in intraday trading to $5.78, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.91%, and it has moved by 0.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.38%. The short interest in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) is 1.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.13 day(s) to cover.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aegon Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aegon Ltd. (AEG) shares have gone up 10.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.11% against 14.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.90% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 122.05% in 2024.

AEG Dividends

Aegon Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Aegon Ltd. is 0.33, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders